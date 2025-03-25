Ocala, Florida — On Friday, March 21, Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) Major Crimes Detective Jordyn Batts slapped the handcuffs on a woman after it came to light that she was allowing her dog to licker her vagina.

According to reports, Logan Guminski, 27, was utilizing social media sites Instagram and Snapchat to post videos of herself with her chihuahua, Princeton in compromising situations.

In one video, the woman let the dog lick her vagina and then masturbated. The Major stated that the woman then petted the dog so the dog would continue to continue licking her.

During an interview, Guminski admitted to being the content creator and admitted to enticing her dogs to perform sexual acts.

Guminski was selling her videos to social media users. One Snapchat user paid $500 for a 32-second video.

Guminski was fully nude in the photos and videos in the nearly 100 images and videos posted to social media.

She was charged with Bestiality and Filming a Sexual Act With an Animal. Guminski was released on a $10,000 bond.