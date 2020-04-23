The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for northeast Florida, with a chance to reach Central Florida.
Showers and thunderstorms are expected before 2 a.m and likely after 3 a.m. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Increasing clouds, with a low around 71. Breezy, with a south wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
The NWS said these storms have the potential to produce nighttime tornadoes.
Enhanced Risk of Severe Thunderstorms Thursday into Friday Morning
• When: Thursday afternoon through Late Friday
• Where: Southeast GA and Northeast Florida
• What: Tornadoes, Damaging Wind Gusts, Hail, & Heavy Rain Possible
Slight Risk of Severe Thunderstorms Friday
• When: Friday Morning Through Friday Afternoon/Evening
• Where: Northeast Florida and parts of Southeast Georgia
• What: Tornadoes, Damaging Wind Gusts, Hail, & Heavy Rain Possible
Severe Thunderstorm Potential possible again Saturday
Minor Flooding Forecast along Altamaha River Basin
Secure anything that could potentially become projectile.