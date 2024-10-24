Marion County — A Marion County man won $1 million after purchasing a $50 scratch-off ticket from a Publix.

According to lottery officials, 64-year-old Hubert Wilkerson, of Summerfield, chose to take his winnings in a one-time lump sum payment of $640,000.

Wilkerson purchased the winning ticket from Publix, located at 8780 South East 165th Mulberry Lane, The Villages.

Officials said the retailer received a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The $50 Scratch-Off game, 500X THE CASH, features over 10 million winning tickets, with a top prize of $25 million.