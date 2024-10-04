1 of 3

Ocala, Florida – On Thursday, Oct. 3, Ocala Fire Rescue responded to reports of a vehicle in a pond within the Fore Ranch subdivision at 9:21 p.m.

The calls came after residents witnessed a vehicle accelerate through an entry gate, strike the controlled access unit, and veer off the road into a retention pond.

Engine 6 and Rescue 6 arrived at the pond behind SW 54th Circle to find Ocala Police Department officers breaking the glass of a compact SUV immersed in water. Firefighters approached the vehicle and helped the officers extricate its sole occupant.

The driver, who was suffering a medical emergency, was carried to a stretcher, evaluated, and transported to the hospital as a trauma alert.

No other injuries were reported.

Battalion Chief 11, a Safety Officer, and Marion County Fire Rescue also responded.