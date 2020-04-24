OCALA, Fla.—Marion County is reporting 145 COVID-19 cases as of 6 p.m. April 23, 2020.
The most recent individuals confirmed to have the virus are:
- 35-year-old male from Ocala
- 7-year-old male from Ocala
- 73-year-old female from Ocala
- 27-year-old male from Dunnellon
- 39-year-old female from Ocala
- 53-year-old female from Ocala
- 44-year-old female from Ocala
- 58-year-old female from Ocala
- 61-year-old male from Ocala
- 42-year-old female from Ocala
- 85-year-old female from Ocala
- 96-year-old female from Ocala
- 60-year-old female from Ocala
So far, 3,155 COVID-19 tests have been given in Marion County. Of those, 3,008 were negative. Three Marion County residents have died after becoming ill with COVID-19.
For more detailed information on all Marion cases (including zip code level data), view the COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard.