Marion County, April 23, COVID-19 update, 145 cases, including 7-year-old

OCALA, Fla.—Marion County is reporting 145 COVID-19 cases as of 6 p.m. April 23, 2020.

The most recent individuals confirmed to have the virus are:

  • 35-year-old male from Ocala
  • 7-year-old male from Ocala
  • 73-year-old female from Ocala
  • 27-year-old male from Dunnellon
  • 39-year-old female from Ocala
  • 53-year-old female from Ocala
  • 44-year-old female from Ocala
  • 58-year-old female from Ocala
  • 61-year-old male from Ocala
  • 42-year-old female from Ocala
  • 85-year-old female from Ocala
  • 96-year-old female from Ocala
  • 60-year-old female from Ocala

So far, 3,155 COVID-19 tests have been given in Marion County. Of those, 3,008 were negative. Three Marion County residents have died after becoming ill with COVID-19.

For more detailed information on all Marion cases (including zip code level data), view the COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard.

