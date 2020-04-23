Microsoft released Windows 10 update KB4549951 on April 14. The update was supposed to apply several security fixes, but, instead, the update caused numerous issues.

Many Windows 10 users found they couldn’t install the auto-update at all, and if they were able to install it, they found themselves plagued with Blue Screen of Death errors.

Microsoft says the most common errors are as follows:

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW

PAGE_FAULT_IN_NONPAGED_AREA

CRITICAL_PROCESS_DIED

ACPI_BIOS_ERROR

INACCESSIBLE BOOT DEVICE

MEMORY_MANAGEMENT

DPC_WATCHDOG_VIOLATION

Portcls.sys

The update can also interfere with Bluetooth and WIFI connectivity, and overall performance.

Some of the Blue Screen errors are intermittent and require a PC reboot, but other users are experiencing a loop of BSOD errors, which means their computer crashes instantly on reboot/startup.

This updated poses a serious problem during these hard times, especially for teachers, students, and those working from home. Why? Because users have reported files being moved to other folders following the update, and in many cases, files have been completely deleted.

In a Microsoft forum, a teacher wrote, “This update is a disaster. It deleted my files, pictures, documents saved in system drive, as well as my apps which had been downloaded from the Windows Store.”

A college student wrote, “My system automatically updated on the 19th of April. I lost important Word files from my university as well as an entire folder. I have tried to uninstall the update but the missing documents did not reappear.”

Many users have abandoned Windows 10 altogether and reverted back to Windows 7, but unfortunately, that is not an option for teachers, students, and other employees who are using company equipment.

Microsoft has not said much about the issue and has not responded to multiple requests as to whether or not they will have a fix anytime soon.

Microsoft would only say that users should “uninstall the update” and posted the following statement on their website.

IMPORTANT “We have been evaluating the public health situation, and we understand this is impacting our customers. In response to these challenges, we are prioritizing our focus on security updates. Starting in May 2020, we are pausing all optional non-security releases (C and D updates) for all the supported versions of Windows client and server products (Windows 10, version 1909 down to Windows Server 2008 SP2).

There is no change to the monthly security updates (B release – Update Tuesday); these will continue as planned to ensure business continuity and to keep our customers protected and productive.”