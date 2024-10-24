Denny’s has announced major changes to its hours and plans to close at least 150 locations.

A Denny’s spokesperson said 50 locations are set to close by the end of 2024. The remaining restaurants will close in 2025.

The company is targeting underperforming restaurants that are considered to be weighing down the company’s profit margins.

Many of the locations are old and deteriorating. The company said the locations that are falling apart are not bringing in enough revenue to consider remodeling.

In addition to closing multiple locations, Denny’s said the company will no longer force franchise owners to be open 24-7.

A Denny’s executive told Ocala Post that as of October 24, the company has not released the list of restaurants that will shutter.