Port of Seattle Police Officer Greg Anderson said three hours after he was told by his department they were in full support of his video that he got a call instructing him to take down the video …which he refused to do.
Now, Anderson has been placed on paid administrative leave pending an investigation.
In a statement, Anderson wrote, “I’ve received tons of questions regarding my termination from the Port of Seattle Police. So I figured I should explain. I have been placed on administrative leave (still being paid) pending investigation. I was told by both the agency and my union that this will result in termination due to it being an insubordination charge for refusing to take down the video. I’m not sure what the timeline looks like. I walk un-intimidated into the fray. Thank you for all the support.”
The Port of Seattle Police Department has since received thousands of threats. The agency refused to comment.
Anderson released a new video, which Ocala Post has obtained.