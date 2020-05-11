On 0May 7, 2020, 15-year-old Adrian Isaac Carney was reported as a runaway juvenile to the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office.
He is a white male, 6 feet 3 inches tall, 190 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen on May 2, 2020, at approximately 4:30 P.M. in Beverly Hills, FL. He was last seen wearing a dark blue t-shirt with black basketball shorts and black slides.
According to the CCSO, it is possible he is now in the area of Belleview, Fl.
If you have seen Adrian, or know his whereabouts, please contact the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit at 352-726-1121.