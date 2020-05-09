MDP Police officer Greg Anderson said he is getting tired of seeing his fellow officers violate the United States Constitution and felt compelled to make a video about it.

“That is not how our job works okay, what really has been pissing me off lately is the fact that these officers that are going out here and enforcing these tyrannical orders… what they’re doing is they’re putting my job and my safety at risk because what you’re doing is your widening the gap between public trust and law enforcement officers,” said Anderson. He went on to say, “I want to remind you that regardless of where you stand on the coronavirus we don’t have the authority to do those things to people just because a mayor or a governor tells you otherwise I don’t care if it’s your sergeant or your Chief of Police we don’t get to violate people’s constitutional rights because somebody in our chain of command tells us otherwise it’s not how this country works those are de facto arrests you know we’re violating people’s rights.”

Officer Anderson said he is afraid that if things continue the way they are that there will be bloodshed in the streets. He said he does not want that to happen.

He said the way things are going now is not how this country works. He said people’s rights are being violated and officers are taking money from them, or even worse, arresting them and depriving them of their freedom

“I don’t care if it’s your sergeant or your Chief of Police, we don’t get to violate people’s constitutional rights because somebody in our chain of command tells us otherwise,” said Anderson.

He said he is afraid that those who continue to violate the Constitution will “wake a sleeping giant,” meaning the people.

Anderson said the spirit of the American people is much stronger than officers or governments who violate their rights.

Anderson said his department agrees with his point of view and was fully supportive of his video. Even more so, he has the support of millions of Americans.

Those who have seen the video say it’s “worth a thousand words.”