Florida — A felon who was being held in a Georgia prison has been transferred back to Marion County to face a plethora of felony charges.

On Tuesday, December 29, 2020, Anthony Sean Howard, 25, was transferred to the Marion County Jail from the Georgia Department of Corrections.

He had several warrants in Marion County from 2019 for Burglary to an Occupied Dwelling, Burglary of a Dwelling with Battery, Lewd and Lascivious Exhibition, Video Voyeurism of a Victim under 16-years-old, three counts of Indecent Exposure of Sexual Organs, and two Failure to Appear warrants for Burglary and Grand Theft.

According to detectives, they were first made aware of Howard’s crimes on July 5, 2019, after a victim found Howard on her back porch masturbating at 2 a.m.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW

When the victim asked Howard what he was doing she realized he was masturbating, at which time Howard shushed the victim and continued to masturbate.

When the victim ran inside to call for help, Howard fled the residence.

On July 15, 2019, deputies responded to a call in which a 17-year-old victim stated that she had woken up to a noise in her bedroom and saw a silhouette enter her closet.

At first, the victim thought it was her sister. However, when she approached the closet she found Howard standing inside. The victim screamed and Howard fled the residence through the front door, pushing the 17-year-old victim’s mother out of his way.

Additionally, on July 22, 2019, Howard was at the Marion Oaks Community Center when a 13-year-old female noticed he was starring at her.

The victim stated that she later went to use the restroom and while in a stall, she saw someone reaching underneath the stall with a cell phone in hand.

The victim was unclothed at the time, so she kicked Howard’s hand, who was later identified by surveillance video, in an attempt to prevent him from taking photos or videos of her.

Howard was seen fleeing the women’s restroom and the Community Center on surveillance footage with his cellphone still in his hand.

Detectives were able to place Howard at the scene of other crimes where he also touched himself.

He is being held at the Marion County Jail without bail.