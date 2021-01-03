Multiple catalytic converter thefts have been reported in Ocala.
According to several recycling facilities, as scrap, catalytic converters are valued between $100 and $600 (just an estimate) depending on what vehicle the catalytic converter was removed from.
The Ocala Police Department is asking for the public’s help with locating a person of interest and has provided several photos. The images shown are of a vehicle and suspect involved in the theft cases.
According to officials, the thefts have taken place both inside and outside the city.
If you have any information to assist in identifying and/or locating this suspect, please contact Detective Grady at 352-629-8237. To remain anonymous you can submit a tip to Crime Stoppers of Marion County at 352-368-STOP (7867). Tips can also be submitted at www.ocalacrimestoppers.com. You may be eligible for a cash reward.