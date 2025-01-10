Ocala, Florida — On January 3, a Marion County sheriff’s deputy was arrested by the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office after he battered his girlfriend while their child was present.

According to the arrest affidavit, Deputy Mark Burwell Jr., 29, was charged with Domestic Battery, Aggravated Battery with the Use of a Deadly Weapon, and Felony Battery by Strangulation with Injuries.

According to reports, Deputy Burwell Jr. was suspended without pay from the MCSO. He was terminated from his position on January 7, 2025.

The victim told CCSO detectives that Deputy Burwell had physically assaulted her. The victim stated that she was both verbally and physically abused and on more than one occasion Deputy Burwell pointed his gun at her head and threatened to kill her.

Additionally, Deputy Burwell attempted to strangle the victim.

Evidence from cell phone records shows that the deputy texted the woman and apologized for hitting her, which helped corroborate the victim’s account of what had taken place.

Sadly, the victim had sustained abuse from the deputy in the past, however, she was afraid to report the crimes because of Burwell’s position within the sheriff’s office. The victim was fearful of retaliation.

Internal affairs is still investigating.