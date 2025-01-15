Ocala, Florida — An Ocala man has been arrested and charged with Lewd and Lascivious Molestation on a Victim Younger than 12 Years of Age.

Detectives began investigating 33-year-old Dontay Prophet on October 12, 2024, and this is not Prophet’s first run-in with the law.

According to reports, the victim provided detailed accounts of the molestation and said that Prophet sexually assaulted him sometime between December 2012 and December 2014.

The victim stated that during the encounters Prophet instructed him not to say anything to anyone.

Prophet was arrested at a local private school where he worked.

Oddly enough, Prophet was employed with the school after having been arrested in May of 2024 on charges of Aggravated Child Abuse and Kidnapping of a Child Under 13.

Prophet has had molestation allegations against him as far back as 2017 and somehow was always able to maintain a job where he had access to children.

In 2019 Prophet was arrested and charged with Lewd and Lascivious Molestation of a Victim Younger than 16.

Detectives say that Prophet displays grooming behaviors and could have other victims. If you have any information about this case contact Detective Larocque at (352) 369-6805.

Prophet is currently being held without bond.

The victim stated that he hoped Prophet’s arrest would prevent other children from being harmed.