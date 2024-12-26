Notice Under Fictitious Name Law Pursuant to Section 865.09, Florida Statutes NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned, desiring to engage in business under the fictitious name of Kawaii Lab Games, in the County of Marion located at 6160 SW HIGHWAY 200 STE 110 #21, OCALA FL 34476 intends to register the said name with the Division of Corporations of the Florida Department of State, Tallahassee, Florida. Dated at Ocala, Florida, this 20th day of December 2024. Owner’s name or name of Corporation: Sanlop Group LLC and KIO Store LLC.

