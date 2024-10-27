Florida — For the second time in just over a month, a law enforcement officer has shot and killed his significant other — one shooting occurred with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office and the other with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

On Thursday, September 19, 2024, Marion County Deputy Leslie Boileau called 911 and told dispatch that he had “accidentally” shot his girlfriend, Polina Wright, 25.

Article continued below

According to officials, Wright, who was shot in the forehead, had a handgun in her lap and there was a rifle nearby.

Boileau claimed that he and his girlfriend returned home from dinner and decided to clean their weapons.

Boileau told investigators that Wright had asked him to train her on how to use the rifle. He stated that during “practicing dry-firing,” the rifle fired and a round struck Wright in the head.

Boileau stated, “I told her I did not want this to happen…I did not want to train her in the fu**ing house like this.”

Additionally, Boileau admitted that on several other occasions, he and his girlfriend waved guns around and “practiced” with them inside the home.

Boileau was terminated from the sheriff’s office following his arrest. He had been a deputy for 8 years.

He is being charged with Manslaughter.

Officials with MCSO absolutely refused to release Boileau’s booking photo.

Sheriff Billy Woods, despite the Attorney General stating that law enforcement can only have photos withheld from the public if it pertains to employment, refuses to release booking photos. The AG’s office has made it clear that booking photos of a law enforcement officer who has been arrested are not protected by Florida Statute.

In previous emails to Ocala Post, MCSO openly admits they withhold booking photos of a law enforcement officer who has become arrested as a “courtesy.”

MCSO withholds both the name and booking photo of an arrested officer from the booking system.

Article continued below

Orange County Sheriff’s Office sergeant killed wife

On Monday, October 14, 2024, investigators responded to a home on El Prado Avenue in reference to a reported suicide.

Upon arrival, investigators found Lieutenant Eloilda “Ellie” Shea dead from a gunshot wound to the head.

Article continued below

Orange County Sheriff Sergeant Anthony Shea, 49, told investigators that Ellie had committed suicide.

The couple had been fighting over an affair Anthony was having with another deputy at the OCSO.

Anthony stated, “Last night she said, ‘Tony, I can’t handle it anymore.'”

Anthony claimed they made up the next day and after Ellie called in sick from work, he then took the children to Publix.

He told detectives when they returned, he found Ellie shot, saying, “I see the gun. It was on her chest.”

During the investigation, detectives say they learned that Anthony went to “great lengths” to stage his wife’s alleged suicide.

Investigators say that includes fake text messages he sent from his wife’s phone to his.

According to the arrest affidavit, Anthony sent a message to his phone from Ellie’s, and, seconds later, he accidentally started audio recording for 54 minutes on her cell phone.

Officials say in the audio recording Anthony did not become emotional or react to his wife’s condition until a dispatcher answered his 911 call.

Investigators said that the scene was not indicative of suicide and that they did not believe Anthony’s story.

Anthony resigned from the OCSO in August due to an investigation in which he was having sex with another OCSO employee while on duty.

He was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.