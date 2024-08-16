Florida natives know the phrase “shopping is a pleasure” is associated with entering the front doors and heading straight to the bakery counter for their free chocolate chip cookie for their children.

However, “shopping is a pleasure” has been overshadowed by Publix customer’s increased spending but getting less food.

While Winn-Dixie is also expensive, Publix is by far one of the most expensive grocery stores. Most shop there because of the friendliness, cleanliness, and the fact that they typically have more than one register open.

When does the customer draw the line and turn to stores like Aldi?

Despite the enormous increase in prices associated with shopping at Publix, the grocer released its annual earnings results, announcing earnings for the fiscal year ended December 2023, were $4.3 billion, an increase of 49 percent or $2.9 billion in 2022.

Meanwhile, other stores are closing, selling, or filing for bankruptcy.

The company also announced this week that they plan to open at least 20 new stores by the end of the year. (See list below)

Publix is charging nearly $8.00 for a box of cereal.

Six Boneless skinless chicken breasts are approximately $26.00 a pack, while Aldi charges $12.00 for the same pack/weight.

Mayo is approximately $8.00 a 30oz jar for the Publix brand.

According to financial analysts, to not struggle, Floridians would need to earn $100,000 per year to live comfortably.

Store list

City Location Address Boca Raton The Greens 19595 S. State Road 7 Bradenton Bayshore Gardens Shopping Center 6030 14th Street W. Coral Gables Riviera Plaza 1542 S. Dixie Hwy. Destin Destin Publix at Main Street 771 Harbor Blvd. (Unit 100) Fort Lauderdale Publix at Bal Harbour Square 1750 N. Federal Hwy. Fort Lauderdale Publix at Lauderdale Beach 2985 N. Ocean Blvd. Fort Myers Daniels Crossing 6900 Daniels Pkwy. (Suite 19) Haines City Shops at the Grove 4116 E. Johnson Ave. Hollywood Publix at Hollywood Beach 3100 S. Ocean Drive Jacksonville Harbour Place 13170 Atlantic Blvd. (Suite 29) Margate Palm Lakes Plaza 7230 W. Atlantic Blvd. Miami Briar Bay Shopping Center 13005 SW 89th Place Orlando Metro West Village 2435 S. Hiawassee Road Palm Bay Shoppes at Cypress Bay 9179 Babcock Street SE Palm Beach Gardens Avenir Town Center 12535 Northlake Blvd. Palm Beach Gardens Promenade Shopping Plaza 9900 Alternate A1A Panama City Sweetbay Town Center 3213 W. Hwy. 390 Pompano Beach Shopper’s Haven Shopping Center 3435 N. Federal Hwy. St. Cloud Cornerstone at Narcoossee 2895 N. Narcoossee Road Tampa Publix at West River 1700 N. Blvd. Wellington Courtyard Shops at Wellington 13880 Wellington Trace