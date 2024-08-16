Florida natives know the phrase “shopping is a pleasure” is associated with entering the front doors and heading straight to the bakery counter for their free chocolate chip cookie for their children.
However, “shopping is a pleasure” has been overshadowed by Publix customer’s increased spending but getting less food.
While Winn-Dixie is also expensive, Publix is by far one of the most expensive grocery stores. Most shop there because of the friendliness, cleanliness, and the fact that they typically have more than one register open.
When does the customer draw the line and turn to stores like Aldi?
Despite the enormous increase in prices associated with shopping at Publix, the grocer released its annual earnings results, announcing earnings for the fiscal year ended December 2023, were $4.3 billion, an increase of 49 percent or $2.9 billion in 2022.
Meanwhile, other stores are closing, selling, or filing for bankruptcy.
The company also announced this week that they plan to open at least 20 new stores by the end of the year. (See list below)
Publix is charging nearly $8.00 for a box of cereal.
Six Boneless skinless chicken breasts are approximately $26.00 a pack, while Aldi charges $12.00 for the same pack/weight.
Mayo is approximately $8.00 a 30oz jar for the Publix brand.
According to financial analysts, to not struggle, Floridians would need to earn $100,000 per year to live comfortably.
Store list
|City
|Location
|Address
|Boca Raton
|The Greens
|19595 S. State Road 7
|Bradenton
|Bayshore Gardens Shopping Center
|6030 14th Street W.
|Coral Gables
|Riviera Plaza
|1542 S. Dixie Hwy.
|Destin
|Destin Publix at Main Street
|771 Harbor Blvd. (Unit 100)
|Fort Lauderdale
|Publix at Bal Harbour Square
|1750 N. Federal Hwy.
|Fort Lauderdale
|Publix at Lauderdale Beach
|2985 N. Ocean Blvd.
|Fort Myers
|Daniels Crossing
|6900 Daniels Pkwy. (Suite 19)
|Haines City
|Shops at the Grove
|4116 E. Johnson Ave.
|Hollywood
|Publix at Hollywood Beach
|3100 S. Ocean Drive
|Jacksonville
|Harbour Place
|13170 Atlantic Blvd. (Suite 29)
|Margate
|Palm Lakes Plaza
|7230 W. Atlantic Blvd.
|Miami
|Briar Bay Shopping Center
|13005 SW 89th Place
|Orlando
|Metro West Village
|2435 S. Hiawassee Road
|Palm Bay
|Shoppes at Cypress Bay
|9179 Babcock Street SE
|Palm Beach Gardens
|Avenir Town Center
|12535 Northlake Blvd.
|Palm Beach Gardens
|Promenade Shopping Plaza
|9900 Alternate A1A
|Panama City
|Sweetbay Town Center
|3213 W. Hwy. 390
|Pompano Beach
|Shopper’s Haven Shopping Center
|3435 N. Federal Hwy.
|St. Cloud
|Cornerstone at Narcoossee
|2895 N. Narcoossee Road
|Tampa
|Publix at West River
|1700 N. Blvd.
|Wellington
|Courtyard Shops at Wellington
|13880 Wellington Trace