Dunnellon, Florida — A Winn-Dixie loss prevention employee discovered that a meat department employee had been discounting his meat and then checking himself out at a self-checkout register.

The employee, identified as 27-year-old Roice Dean Brenay, worked for the Dunnellon Winn-Dixie, located at 10051 S. U.S Highway 41.

According to the arrest affidavit, Brenay would place items that did not weigh much on a scale — such as a box of rubber gloves — and then print out a UPC barcode with the lesser price and place it on packages of meat.

After a short investigation, the asset manager confronted Brenay, who confessed to his crimes.

Brenay stated that he had been discounting meats for himself and a female employee for approximately a year.

Brenay was arrested and charged with Fraud/Swindle/Obtain Property Under $20,000.

He was later released on a $2,000 bail.

The female employee has not yet been charged with a crime.

