On April 28, 2017, a dash cam captured video of a Marion County sheriff’s deputy breaking three laws in less than 10 seconds.
The deputy in the video can be seen rolling through a stop sign, pulling out in front of another vehicle, and operating at twilight hours (dusk) with no headlights.
Under Florida statute 316.217, every vehicle operated upon a highway within this state shall display lighted lamps and illuminating devices as herein respectively required under the following conditions;
- (a) At any time from sunset to sunrise including the twilight hours. Twilight hours shall mean the time between sunset and full night or between full night and sunrise.
- (b) During any rain, smoke, or fog.
Due to the overhanging trees on 475a, visibility is further limited during twilight hours.
Under Florida Statute 316.123, except when directed to proceed by a police officer or traffic control signal, every driver of a vehicle approaching a stop intersection indicated by a stop sign shall stop at a clearly marked stop line.
316.192 Reckless driving —
- (1)(a) Any person who drives any vehicle in willful or wanton disregard for the safety of persons or property is guilty of reckless driving. In Florida, a person can be arrested for reckless driving.
At minimum, running a stop sign and nearly causing an accident could be considered careless driving.
To some, the video might not seem like a big deal. However, one could argue that a civilian most certainly would face punishment had the situation been reversed.
What do you think about the video?