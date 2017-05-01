On April 28, 2017, a dash cam captured video of a Marion County sheriff’s deputy breaking three laws in less than 10 seconds.

The deputy in the video can be seen rolling through a stop sign, pulling out in front of another vehicle, and operating at twilight hours (dusk) with no headlights.

Under Florida statute 316.217, every vehicle operated upon a highway within this state shall display lighted lamps and illuminating devices as herein respectively required under the following conditions;

(a) At any time from sunset to sunrise including the twilight hours. Twilight hours shall mean the time between sunset and full night or between full night and sunrise.

(b) During any rain, smoke, or fog.

Due to the overhanging trees on 475a, visibility is further limited during twilight hours.

Under Florida Statute 316.123, except when directed to proceed by a police officer or traffic control signal, every driver of a vehicle approaching a stop intersection indicated by a stop sign shall stop at a clearly marked stop line.

316.192 Reckless driving —

(1)(a) Any person who drives any vehicle in willful or wanton disregard for the safety of persons or property is guilty of reckless driving. In Florida, a person can be arrested for reckless driving.

At minimum, running a stop sign and nearly causing an accident could be considered careless driving.

To some, the video might not seem like a big deal. However, one could argue that a civilian most certainly would face punishment had the situation been reversed.

What do you think about the video?