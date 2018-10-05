Tallahassee – The Florida Office of Financial Regulation announced Wednesday that rulemaking to implement Florida House Bill 29, the Don Hahnfeldt Veteran and Military Family Opportunity Act, is complete.

Active military members, veterans, and their spouses can now apply for reimbursement of fees associated with licensure of mortgage loan originators and securities associated persons.

Interim Commissioner Pamela Epting said, “The OFR is proud to support those who serve our nation, veterans, and their families. The Military Fee Waiver Program is one way to give back to these brave individuals. We encourage individuals and licensees who qualify to apply for reimbursement of license fees.”

For more information follow the links below.

https://www.flofr.com/sitePages/documents/OFR-MIL-001.pdf

https://www.flofr.com/sitePages/LoanOriginators.htm

https://www.flofr.com/sitePages/DealerFinraMemberAssociatedPerson.htm

https://www.flofr.com/sitePages/FederalCoveredAdvisorsAssociatedPerson.htm

https://www.flofr.com/sitePages/StateRegisteredAdvisorsAssociatedPerson.htm

You can also call the office of Financial Regulation at 850-487-9687.