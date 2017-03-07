A Marion County school bus driver was cited for careless driving Tuesday following a minor crash.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a Ford F-150, driven by Hallard Martin, was stopped at a red light on Southeast 31st Street facing west in the outside lane.

The bus, driven by Felecia Lewis, was stopped behind the F-150.

Lewis told troopers that she was “looking at something on the inside of the bus” when her foot slipped off the brake, at which time the bus hit the rear-end of the F-150.

There were children aboard the bus at the time of the crash.

No injuries were reported.