BREAKING: Postal worker comes forward, says… In a sworn affidavit, Richard Hopkins, an Erie, Pennsylvania, mail carrier stated he was instructed to collect late ballots, with…

Ocala Police Chief Greg Graham killed in plane crash Marion County -- Ocala Police Chief Greg Graham died in a Sunday morning plane crash. Marion County Fire Rescue responded…

Woman killed, two others injured in crash Ocala, Florida -- One person was killed and two others were injured in a Sunday afternoon crash. A pickup truck,…

Man severely beat infant to death, arrested Inverness, Florida -- An Inverness man has been arrested following an almost 9-month- long investigation into the death of a…

One dead following Ocala shooting inside mobile home… Ocala, Florida -- The Ocala Police Department is investigating after an Ocala man, identified as David Vega, was shot to…

Man who fractured woman’s face, skull with… Story updated on November 17, 2020. Read the update here. An Ocala man is now behind bars after he was…

Lawsuit filed after corrections officer was allowed… A lawsuit has been filed against the Florida Department of Corrections after a Lowell corrections officer attempted to poison an…