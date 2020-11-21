The December 2020 Ocala Christmas Parade has been canceled due to COVID-19.
City officials had originally stated that the parade would go on, however, it was later determined that participation in the parade would be smaller than usual but cost the same.
This is largely due to the fact that the Marion County School Board banned students of any school-related groups from participating in the parade this year.
Officials said positive COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Marion County.
Residents, many of whom say they are fed up with COVID-19 restrictions, have expressed great disappointment in the city’s decision over social media.
Light up Ocala was canceled as well.
In many states, namely in Democratic-run areas, government officials have urged its citizens to refrain from celebrating Thanksgiving with large family gatherings.