Las Vegas — Two children were found dead by their father, Jaykwon Singleton, and he said that his girlfriend killed them.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police arrested Amanda Sharp-Jefferson, 26, on two counts of murder Friday after a 1-year-old, Rose Singleton, and a 2-month-old, Lily Singleton, was found dead.

Police said they received a 911 call from the father Jaykwon Singleton and dispatchers could hear Jaykwon asking Sharp-Jefferson what happened.

During the 911 call, Jaykwon told police, “she drowned them…I feel like their mom drowned them or something.”

According to the police report, the children were found dead in a bassinet, stacked on top of each other.

During an interview, Jaykwon told police that when he arrived at the apartment he asked Sharp-Jefferson why she stacked the children like that, and she “shushed” him.

Police said Jaykwon then checked on the kids and that is when he realized they were cold and not breathing.

Even more shocking, police said, is that Sharp-Jefferson kept shushing Jaykwon and, at one point, made a statement that “the children’s organs were worth a lot of money.”

When medical examiners arrived on the scene, Sharp-Jefferson was overheard commenting on how much the children’s body parts may be worth.

According to the arrest affidavit, Jaykwon had been in a relationship with Sharp-Jefferson since 2018. Jaykwon said their relationship had been normal up until a few weeks ago when Sharp-Jefferson alleged that Jaykwon had cheated on her “with his spirit wife.”

Jaykwon said went to visit his grandmother on November 5, and when he returned on November 6, he found the children dead. He told police that nothing seemed out of the ordinary when he left or he would have never left his children with his girlfriend.

During questioning, Sharp-Jefferson denied knowing Jaykwon or having children. She told police she lived alone.

“I woke up in the morning and just found two children dead,” she told police.

When questioned about her statement involving selling the organs of the children, she stated, “I saw a movie where people can make money from body parts.”

Sharp-Jefferson told police that she was “set up” to look like she killed the children.

She never called 911.

Sharp-Jefferson is being held without bail. Her next hearing is set for later in November. She will also undergo a mental evaluation.