Ocala — An Ocala police officer was involved in a multi-vehicle crash on Monday.

Three people, including the officer, were taken to a local hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

On Facebook, OPD wrote the officer was trauma alerted but will be ok.

Multiple witnesses told Ocala Post that the officer was traveling down the wrong side of the street, which resulted in the crash. Ocala Post reached out to OPD, however, they would not confirm nor deny this information.

It is not known if the officer was running code or had his lights and sirens activated.

OPD said they are investigating and have not released any further information surrounding the crash or the circumstances which led up to the crash.

On February 26, 2021, 71-year-old James Riley Montgomery was T-boned by an Ocala Police Department police officer who was running code without his lights and sirens activated.

Officer Jordan Pagano, who was doing 75 MPH in a 45 MPH zone, was driving Southeast on 17th Street when he slammed his cruiser into the side of Montgomery’s Wrangler.

The City settled the lawsuit for 125,000 after voting on whether or not the bodily injury claim should be paid despite the officer being at fault.

