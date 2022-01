Ocala — Detectives with the Ocala Police Department are investigating after a 4-year-old was shot in Ocala.

The child was transported to a local hospital and is expected to be okay.

At this time, investigators do not know the circumstances surrounding the shooting or if the incident was accidental.

No further information is available at this time as it is early in the investigation.

This is a developing story.