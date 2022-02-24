1 of 4

Ocala — On Wednesday, Feb. 23, at approximately 8:05 a.m. Ocala Fire Rescue’s Engine 4 and Rescue 4 responded to a three-vehicle accident at the 3400 block of SW 27th Avenue.

A passenger from a Honda needed extrication.

The crews removed the passenger side door of the Honda to access the patient using specialized tools.

The passenger and driver of the Honda were taken to the hospital as trauma alerts.

The driver of the Jeep was also transported to the hospital.

No other injuries were reported.

Ocala Fire Rescue reminds the public to allow extra time to reach their destination and reduce their speed when driving under low visibility conditions. The use of fog lights or low beam headlights to make vehicles visible to other drivers during foggy conditions is also recommended.