Florida — Snook reopens for recreational harvest on Feb. 1 in Florida’s Atlantic coastal and inland waters (from the Miami-Dade/Monroe county line north), including Lake Okeechobee and the Kissimmee River.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), said, “Snook is one of the many reasons Florida is the Fishing Capital of the World.”

The FWC encourages anglers to carefully handle and release snook you are not going to keep, which helps them survive after being released and helps ensure the species’ abundance for anglers today and generations to come.