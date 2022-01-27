Ocala, Florida — The Friday Talks Business Advancement Series, a program of the Ocala Metro Chamber & Economic Partnership and the College of Central Florida, will feature CF’s Nancy Webb-Abshier and Bonnie Hays on Feb. 25, presenting “Combining Certifications, Customer Service and the Kitchen Sink.”

“Local employers are finding that CF’s Office Administration program provides the professional training their teams need to get up to speed with current business tools,” said Nancy Webb-Abshier, CF professor, program chair for the Bachelor of Applied Science in Business and Organizational Management degree and program manager for Office Administration. “Workers can gain a competitive edge through industry certifications, and CF’s program combines the latest technology with industry best practices and hands-on training. With options including payment plans, tuition reimbursement, and evening and online courses, our certificate and degree programs are a great choice for working professionals.”

Attend in person at the CF Hampton Center, 1501 W. Silver Springs Blvd., Ocala, or virtually at Facebook.com/OcalaCEP. The in-person event will begin with a continental breakfast at 8:15 a.m. and the presentation will begin at 8:30 a.m. RSVP to andrea@ocalacep.com.