A Marion County corrections assistant was arrested after a 4-year-old boy shot himself in the hand with a pistol. The woman was scheduled to take the corrections exam on January 18.

The boy was taken to Ocala Regional Medical Center and then transported to UF Health Shands Hospital in Gainesville for treatment.

Carlene A. Jarrett, 25, told police that she had gone to her friend’s house to visit. While there, she had her personal gun in the zipped pocket of her sweater. Jarrett said she removed her sweater, placed it next to her, and fell asleep on the couch.

The gun was loaded and had a round in the chamber.

She awoke when she heard a gunshot.

Jarrett then drove her friend and her son to the hospital.

Jarrett was arrested and charged with Culpable Negligence. She was released on a $2,000 bond.

She had worked for MCSO since April of 2021.

Be boy is recovering.

As of 5:35 p.m., Jarrett’s booking photo was not in the system.