Marion County Animal Services has joined the #BettyWhiteChallenge to honor a wonderful advocate for animals and their well-being. Betty White has a well-known record of advocating and helping to promote animal adoption, treatment, and well-being.

Director of Animal Services Jim Sweet says the month-long adoption campaign hopes to honor Betty White’s love for animals and pets of all types.

“We appreciate her never-ending kindness and the impact she made during her life,” said Sweet. “Her legacy is something that we want to honor, and not just once. We’re considering honoring Betty White every January with this campaign! We think it’s a great way to honor a great lady with a wonderful legacy.”

Visit Marion County Animal Services this month to adopt a pet by donating what you can for adoption fees! Adoption fees cover the cost of up-to-date vaccinations, spay/neuter surgeries, a county pet license, and microchip insertion. Any donations received will go directly to the improvement, well-being, and quality of life for our adoptable pets at the county’s no-kill Animal Center.

Wendy Hillyard, Animal Services program specialist said, “Since the start of the #BettyWhiteChallenge we’ve seen more interest in ways to help our shelter, including donations, adoptions, and those interested in volunteering. Betty White was clearly an inspiration to those who believe in helping homeless pets, which is a gift to those of us working in the animal welfare field.”

Since beginning the challenge, the county shelter has seen 83 adoptions with over $2,000 in donations toward the cause. This rush to help has provided a better future for the adoptable and rehabilitating animals housed by Animal Services.