A police report obtained by Ocala Post from Tallahassee shows that Rebekah Jones, the woman who claimed she was fired from the DOH for, has an open criminal investigation for sexual cyberharassment and cyberstalking.

The charges came after a man who previously had a restraining order against Jones said she created a revenge porn website and posted nude photos of him.

According to the police report, Jones shared the website with the man’s employer, family, and friends.

Jones pleaded not guilty to those charges.

After initially refusing to answer questions about Rebekah Jones, Gov. Ron Desantis finally spoke out about her during a press conference.

DeSantis said, “She didn’t listen to people who are her superiors. Come to find out, she’s also under active criminal charges in the state of Florida. She’s being charged with cyberstalking and cyber sexual harassment.”

While the DOH still refuses to answer any questions, DeSantis said he is asking questions as to why Jones was allowed to stay on while she is facing criminal charges.

DeSantis said Jones should have been dismissed a long time ago. He said she was insubordinate and refused to listen to her colleagues. Additionally, DeSantis said she was not the creator of the Surveillance Dashboard as Jones and some of her collogues have claimed.

Commissioner Nikki Fried is demanding that DeSantis answer questions in front of the Cabinet. She wants to know if Jones, in fact, did not have anything to do with the Dashboard, why many articles that had been previously published, including an article on the Syracuse.edu website that stated she was the architect, was never rebutted.

Many of Jones’ colleagues are standing by her side. Some, including Jones, are alleging that there is a lot more going on than meets the eye and that she is being railroaded.

Jones’ attorney, Rober Morris, said, “I am certain that appropriate investigation and inquiry from oversight committees and other investigative agencies will reveal what has happened and why it has happened. Ms. Jones has a sound academic history. Her prior personal history and challenges should not be mixed with the present circumstance. Ms. Jones is working hard to resolve personal and private legal issues that are completely unrelated to her awkward thrust into the national media through no choice of her own.”

