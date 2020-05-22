The intersection of West Silver Springs Boulevard and North Pine Avenue was temporarily closed Thursday following a traffic crash where a driver was trapped inside the vehicle.
At approximately 12:46 p.m. Ocala Fire Rescue (OFR) Engine 1, Rescue 1, Tower 1, and Battalion Chief 11 were dispatched to the call.
OFR Crews arrived at the scene to find two vehicles – a white sedan and a black pick-up truck — involved in a crash.
OFR said, “Crews assessed the scene and identified that the driver and sole occupant of the white sedan were in need of extrication.”
Firefighters then stabilized the sedan and gained access to the driver via the passenger’s side. The driver was extricated, and trauma alerted to a local hospital.
According to OPD, the driver of the sedan was traveling north on Pine Avenue attempting to make a lefthand turn onto State Road 40, when she was t-boned by a pickup truck that was traveling east on State Road 40.
None of the pick-up truck’s occupants were transported to the hospital.