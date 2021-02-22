Marion County — In a press release Friday, Marion County school officials reported that 52 people — 17 employees and 35 students — tested positive for COVID-19.
The cases have been confirmed by the Department of Health.
The report is for the week of February 12-18.
Direct contact quarantines include 492 students and 44 employees.
Schools and departments with COVID-19 positive students and/or employees
Belleview High
College Park Elementary
Dunnellon Elementary
Dunnellon High
Dunnellon Middle
Emerald Shores Elementary
Exceptional Student Education
Fessenden Elementary
Forest High
Fort King Middle
Fort McCoy
Hammett Bowen, Jr. Elementary
Harbour View Elementary
Hillcrest
Howard Middle
Lake Weir Middle
Legacy Elementary
Liberty Middle
Marion Oaks Elementary
New Leaf Center
North Marion High
North Marion Middle
Ocala Springs Elementary
Osceola Middle
Romeo Elementary
Silver River Museum
Sunrise Elementary
Technology
Vanguard High
Ward-Highlands Elementary
West Port High
Wyomina Park Elementary