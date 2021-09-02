Don Browning, the Marion County resident appointed by Governor Ron DeSantis to the School Board of Marion County, will be locally sworn into office Tuesday at 5 p.m.

Appointed Monday, Browning, 78, represents district two which includes the following elementary schools: Belleview, Belleview-Santos, Emerald Shores, Harbour View, Legacy, Stanton-Weirsdale, and Marion Charter; Belleview Middle and Lake Weir Middle Schools; and Belleview High School.

Browning lives in Weirsdale and is the retired founder and chief executive officer of Browning Forms and Systems, Inc. He served in and received an honorable discharge from the United States Navy and has previously served on the Winter Springs City Council, Florida Council on Arts and Culture, and the Florida Juvenile Justice Association.

Browning has volunteered his time with the Florida Sheriff’s Association, Kiwanis Club of Marion County, Ocala Lions Club, and the Marion County Domestic Violence Fund. He earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Central Missouri.

Browning has been married to his wife, Leslie, for 55 years and has three children. He replaces former School Board Member Beth McCall, who resigned after moving out of her district.

