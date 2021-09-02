Florida – In May, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill into law banning businesses, governments, and schools from requiring “vaccine passports,” or proof that people seeking their services received a COVID-19 vaccine.

Ocala Post received confirmation on Wednesday that the laws will now be enforced.

According to the Department of Health, Florida businesses and governments requiring proof from customers that an individual has received a COVID-19 vaccine before they can be served or helped will soon face $5,000 fines.

A $5,000 fine can be assessed for every individual per violation of Senate Bill 2006.

64-8.001 Penalties for COVID-19 Vaccine Documentation Requirements

(1) The Department will issue a notice of violation to any business entity, governmental entity, or educational institution found in violation of Section 381.00316, F.S., prior to final agency action. Such notice will include hearing rights pursuant to Section 120.569, F.S.

A business entity, as defined in s. 768.38 to include any business operating in this state, may not require patrons or customers to provide any documentation certifying COVID-19 vaccination or postinfection recovery to gain access to, entry upon, or service from the business operations in this state.

The rules were defined on August 27, and officials say they will be enforced.

If the rules are violated and reported, violaters will be given notice with a chance to appeal. That establishment will have 30 days to pay the fine before penalties are assessed.