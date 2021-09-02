[See the below video of Dr. Christna Parks slam a House committee over requiring vaccines for employment.]

Researchers from the University of Arizona, in collaboration with Stony Brook University and Wake Forest School of Medicine, analyzed blood samples from COVID patient cohorts and found that circulation of the enzyme–secreted phospholipase A2 group IIA, or sPLA2-IIA could be the single most important factor in patients with severe COVID infections.

The sPLA2-IIA enzyme, which has similarities to an active enzyme in rattlesnake venom, is naturally occurring in humans and found in low concentrations in healthy individuals and has long been known to play a critical role in defense against bacterial infections, destroying microbial cell membranes.

On August 24, 2021, Floyd (Ski) Chilton, senior author on the paper and director of the UArizona Precision Nutrition and Wellness Initiative in the university’s College of Agriculture and Life Sciences, said, “When the activated enzyme circulates at high levels, it has the capacity to ‘shred’ the membranes of vital organs.” He went on to say, “It’s a bell-shaped curve of disease resistance versus host tolerance. In other words, this enzyme is trying to kill the virus, but at a certain point it is released in such high amounts that things head in a really bad direction, destroying the patient’s cell membranes and thereby contributing to multiple organ failures and death.”

Dr. Chilton is also a member of the university’s BIO5 Institute.

Maurizio Del Poeta, a SUNY distinguished professor in the Department of Microbiology and Immunology in the Renaissance School of Medicine at Stony Brook University, wrote, “Together with available clinically tested sPLA2-IIA inhibitors, “the study supports a new therapeutic target to reduce or even prevent COVID-19 mortality.”

According to the University of Arizona, Del Poeta and his team collected stored plasma samples and began analyzing medical charts and tracking down critical clinical data from 127 patients hospitalized at Stony Brook University Hospital between January and July 2020. A second, independent cohort included a mix of 154 patient samples collected from Stony Brook and Banner University Medical Center in Tucson between January and November 2020.

Del Poeta said the idea came from Dr. Chilton.

Chilton said, “These are small cohorts, admittedly, but it was a heroic effort to get them and all associated clinical parameters from each patient under these circumstances. As opposed to most studies that are well planned out over the course of years, this was happening in real-time on the ICU floor.”

The doctors were able to analyze thousands of data points by using machine-learning algorithms. The team went beyond the risk factors of age, body weight, and preexisting conditions and also focused on biochemical enzymes and lipid metabolites.

Research professor with the UArizona Department of Nutrition, Justin Snider, said, “In this study, we were able to identify patterns of metabolites that were present in individuals who succumbed to the disease. The metabolites that surfaced revealed cell energy dysfunction and high levels of the sPLA2-IIA enzyme. The former was expected but not the latter.”

The study shows that most healthy individuals have circulating levels of the sPLA2-IIA enzyme hovering around half a nanogram per milliliter and that, COVID was lethal in 63 percent of patients who had severe COVID and levels of sPLA2-IIA equal to or greater than 10 nanograms per milliliter.”

Chilton, who has been studying the enzyme for three decades, said, “Many patients who died from COVID had some of the highest levels of this enzyme that have ever been reported.”

According to Charles McCall, lead researcher from the Wake Forest School of Medicine on the study, the enzyme is a “shredder” known for its prevalence in severe inflammation events, such as bacterial sepsis, as well as hemorrhagic and cardiac shock.

“The protein shares a high sequence with the active enzyme in rattlesnake venom,” said Chilton.

This discovery brings many questions to the forefront.

Do the three different COVID vaccines specifically target lowering this enzyme?

Do patients who are taking medications derived from snake venom face a greater risk if they contract COVID?

Medications such as Losartan, Captopril (Enalapril), Integrilin (Eptifibatide), and Aggrastat (Tirofiban) are drugs based on snake venoms, which have been approved by the FDA.

Losartan is widely used to treat high blood pressure, heart failure, and to protect your kidneys if you have both kidney disease and diabetes. Doctors say Losartan also assists to prevent future strokes, heart attacks, and kidney problems.

The August 24 publication now has many health officials asking questions.

Dozens of doctors have gone public with their expertise on the vaccines. Two doctors who went public, Dr. Dan Stock and Dr. Christina Parks (see video below), and went viral, have been labeled as “anti-vaxxers” and “conspiracy theorists.” Both doctors feel that the public and government alike, mock the educated and those who are versed in the field of vaccines.

Dr. Parks said it is not anti-vaxxers who are the problem.

Dr. Stock and Dr. Parks do not know one another, however, on August 19, when Dr. Parks, an expert on vaccines, spoke in front of a House committee, she expressed some of the same concerns as Dr. Stock and called into question the transparency of the CDC.

In July of 2021, the CDC reported that 4,115 reported cases of fully vaccinated people had been hospitalized or were dying with Covid-19 coronavirus breakthrough infections. However, the CDC now admits that the number could be much higher due to the fact that not every hospital in the U.S is reporting accurate information, or does not report at all. Officials say there are no laws in place that would force hospitals to report the information.

“The information is only as good as what is reported,” said the CDC.

In an interview with the University of Arizona, Dr. Chilton, said, “Roughly a third of people develop long COVID, and many of them were active individuals who now can’t walk 100 yards.”

He now has questions of his own.

He asked, “If this enzyme is still relatively high and active, could it be responsible for part of the long COVID outcomes that we’re seeing?”

The CDC, as well as all three vaccine companies, refuse to answer any questions pertaining to the August 24 publication.