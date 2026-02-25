Wildwood, Florida — Wildwood’s parks and recreation team has been planning its 2026 Flashlight Adult Egg Hunt since last year’s concluded.

“Each time we hold an event, we learn and look for ways to make the next one better,” said Parks and Recreation Director Courtney Kellem. “Our adult egg hunt has turned out to be one of our more popular events, selling out each time. We are thrilled people enjoy it so much, but we are always looking to enhance the experience for attendees.”

Now in its fourth year, the event will include its signature nighttime egg hunt by flashlight with a chance in each egg to win one of 100 new prizes. It also will offer food and adult beverages available for purchase, cornhole games, and photos with the Easter Bunny.

“We wanted to build upon our popular Eggstravaganza,” Kellem explained. “While Eggstravaganza is certainly an all-ages family event, it caters to children in terms of its vendors, activities, and prizes. Our adult hunt is a grown-up version capturing the same fun, energy, and excitement, but in an environment exclusively designed for mature participants.

The adult egg hunt, scheduled for 8 to 10 p.m. on Friday, March 27, 2026, at the Wildwood Community Center, is limited to participants 21 years or older.

Kellem cautions that anyone seeking tickets must purchase them from the City of Wildwood.

“It sounds unbelievable, but we’ve actually heard allegations of attempted scalping,” she said. “Tickets are one hundred percent non-transferable. People should not respond to posts or ads from people claiming to have them for sale. Please come directly to us.”

Tickets are on sale now for $15 each and can be purchased in person at the Wildwood Community Center, 6500 Powell Rd., online at https://secure.rec1.com/FL/wildwood-fl/catalog, or by phone at 352-461-0134.