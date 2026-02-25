Ocala, Florida — Ocala Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire reported at the 1600 block of SW Third Street on February 24, at approximately 8:25 p.m. after a passerby alerted authorities to a home that was fully engulfed in flames.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a residential structure approximately 60% involved in the fire. Flames were visible from the roof, while heavy smoke poured from an attic window.

Fire crews, including Engines 1, 3, and 4, Squad 7, Rescue 1, and Battalion Chiefs 11 and 22, responded. Engine 1 and Squad 7 began a fire attack from the interior, while Rescue 1 conducted a primary search to ensure no one was inside. Battalion Chief 11 established command, and Battalion Chief 22 conducted a 360-degree assessment of the structure before serving as the safety officer at the rear of the building, monitoring the fire conditions closely.

Engine 4 secured a nearby hydrant and supplied water to Engine 1, later initiating an exterior attack on the flames. Engine 3 assisted by removing metal security bars from the windows to facilitate access to the fire area and providing fire suppression support.

The fire was under control approximately 20 minutes after the unit’s arrival. Fortunately, the abandoned home had no power and no occupants at the time of the incident. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains undetermined. The Ocala Police Department, Ocala Electric Utility, Marion County Fire Rescue, and the Prevention Division also responded.