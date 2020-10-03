This will surely get a rise out of Subway patrons.

Bread sold by the fast-food restaurant subway cannot be legally considered as bread.

According to Ireland’s Supreme Court, they have ruled that bread sold by Subway contains so much sugar that it cannot be legally defined as bread.

Food experts say that the bread has a sugar content of 10 percent of the weight of the flour included in the dough which is why the bread most like does not rise as it should. Officials say it is the same recipe used at all subway restaurants.

The ruling came after the franchise was hit with a value-added tax for their food products. Subway had been avoiding the taxes by claiming their takeaway product was a “staple food” which cannot be taxed in Ireland.

The judgment reads, “There is no dispute that the bread supplied by Subway in its heated sandwiches has a sugar content of 10% of the weight of the flour included in the dough, and thus exceeds the 2% specified.”

Subway disagreed with the court during a previous ruling and attempted to appeal, however, the Supreme Court rejected the appeal.

“We have been baking fresh bread in our restaurants for more than three decades and our guests return each day for sandwiches made on bread that smells as good as it tastes,” Subway said in a statement.

In 2017, Matt Harnden, a DNA researcher with Trent University’s Wildlife Forensic DNA Laboratory, conducted DNA testing on Subway’s oven-roasted chicken and reported that it only contained 53.6% chicken DNA, and its chicken strips were a mere 42.8% chicken. Harnden alleged that Subway’s chicken contained mostly soy filler.

Subway strongly denied those allegations as well.

Many food critics have long alleged that the chicken at Subway contains mostly rib meat.

Subway attempted to sue after the report was made public, however, the court tossed out the lawsuit.