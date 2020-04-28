Marion County COVID-19 update for April 28

By
Ocala Post
-
1

 

covid-19, marion county, ocala news, ocala post

OCALA, Fla.—Marion County is reporting 160 COVID-19 cases as of 11 a.m., April 28.

The most recent individuals confirmed to have the virus are:

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW
  • 55-year-old male from Summerfield
  • 23-year-old female from Ocala
  • 21-year-old female from Ocala
  • 47-year-old male from Ocala
  • 74-year-old male from Ocala
  • 73-year-old female from Ocala
  • 42-year-old female from Anthony
  • 50-year-old female from Dunnellon
  • 60-year-old male from Ocala
  • 79-year-old male from Ocala

So far, 4,221 COVID-19 tests have been given in Marion County. Of those, 3,927 were negative. Four Marion County residents have died after becoming ill with COVID-19.

For more detailed information on all Marion cases (including zip code level data), view Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR