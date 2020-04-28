OCALA, Fla.—Marion County is reporting 160 COVID-19 cases as of 11 a.m., April 28.
The most recent individuals confirmed to have the virus are:
- 55-year-old male from Summerfield
- 23-year-old female from Ocala
- 21-year-old female from Ocala
- 47-year-old male from Ocala
- 74-year-old male from Ocala
- 73-year-old female from Ocala
- 42-year-old female from Anthony
- 50-year-old female from Dunnellon
- 60-year-old male from Ocala
- 79-year-old male from Ocala
So far, 4,221 COVID-19 tests have been given in Marion County. Of those, 3,927 were negative. Four Marion County residents have died after becoming ill with COVID-19.
For more detailed information on all Marion cases (including zip code level data), view Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard.