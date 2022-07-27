Marion County — Due to an influx of animals, Marion County Animal Services is nearing capacity and as such, Marion County Animal Services is waiving all adoption and redemption fees from now until August 31.

Marion County Animal Services appreciates all of the love from the community, and because of this, they want to find a way to help those in need. Not only are adoption fees being waived during this time, but Animal Services is also forgoing redemption fees for lost and found animals picked up by Animal Services (a value of up to $150)!

“We are waiving all adoption fees and redemption fees for all of August,” Director of Animal Services Jim Sweet said. “We want to provide the opportunity for Marion County citizens to visit our facility and add a best friend to their family or be reunited with their old friend. Right now, this is an amnesty period for anyone who may be trying to save to pay the fees associated with Animal Services housing their pet. We are waiving those fees because we want to give back to the community that gives so much to us.”

Some big improvements are in the pipeline for Marion County Animal Services in the near future. However, in the meantime, due to space constraints, Animal Services strongly depends on our residents retrieving lost pets or adopting pets to help free up space. It is essential that abandoned animals find good homes and lost pets get back to their rightful owners. With Animal Services waiving all fees, this will surely make things easier for everyone.

Citizens who are picking up their lost and found pets this month will also receive an additional bonus — a voucher for a free spay or neuter (a $75 value) upon redemption of their pet. These vouchers will allow owners the ability to schedule their pets’ spay or neuter surgery when it is convenient for them. Furthermore, if a lost animal is at the shelter and the owner does not have transportation to come into Animal Services, delivery services will be offered to get their lost and found pet back home!

Please remember that if adoption is not an option or you do not have a lost pet to retrieve, there are still many other ways to help! Donations are always accepted and help improve the lives of all animals within our animal center. You can donate in person, online at MarionFl.org/Animal, or mail your donation to Marion County Animal Services, 5701 SE 66th St., Ocala, FL 34480.