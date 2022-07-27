Motorists can expect a temporary lane closure on S.E. 25th Avenue, between the intersections of S.E. 108th Lane and S.E. 105th Street, through August 4.

SECO Energy crews will be removing and installing an overhead power pole. Equipment and personnel will be in the County’s right-of-way.

County officials said that there will be barricades and signs in place to direct traffic through the work zone.

Drivers should expect delays and use alternate routes when possible.

Officials ask that all drivers remember to yield to roadside workers and obey posted speed limits. Speeding fines are doubled in a construction zone.

Use extra caution during rainy weather.