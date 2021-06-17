Ocala, Florida — Detectives are investigating another shooting in northwest Ocala. This is just one of many shootings that have occurred in Marion County since January.

The shooting took place on Wednesday night near Northwest 17th Avenue and Second Street. Authorities were notified at approximately 9 p.m.

Police said the victim, a male, age 49, was shot as he was loading a riding lawn mower onto a trailer.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW

Numerous shell casings were found at the scene.

After the victim was shot he went to a nearby home and the occupants called 911.

The man was transported to a local hospital and is listed in critical condition. His location has not been disclosed and his name has not been released.

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing and witnesses are still being interviewed.

If you have any information about the shooting, you are urged to contact OPD at 352-369-7000 or you can submit an anonymous tip at Crime Stoppers of Marion County at 352-368-STOP (7867). Tips can also be submitted at www.ocalacrimestoppers.com. You might be eligible for a reward. Anonymity is guaranteed.