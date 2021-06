Marion County — You have most likely seen the iconic orange truck along Southwest State Road 200, and this is good news for those who have missed Cody’s Original Roadhouse.

Cody’s closed its doors in Ocala as a result of COVID-19, but the restaurant is set to reopen west of Publix at Canopy Oak Center near On Top of the World…just west of Southwest 80th Avenue.

A spokesperson for Cody’s told Ocala Post that they are on track and plan to be open by December 2021.