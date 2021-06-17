Morriston, Florida — On November 29, 2020, the Marion County Sheriff’s office received a call from a Morriston couple who said that their home had been burglarized.

The victims were on vacation and arrived home to find that their house had been ransacked sometime between March 31 and November 28.

According to reports, every cabinet, drawer, and closet was opened and rummaged through.

The suspect, later identified as Joseph Campanile, had entered the home by shattering the French glass doors that lead to the master bedroom.

Once inside, the suspect stole a 65 and 36-inch TV, Nike Shoes, Laundry soap, a car battery charger, and various tools. In total, Campanile stole approximately $2,600 in belongings from the victims. Additionally, Campanile caused nearly $1,000 in damages.

While investigating, the deputy discovered a half-empty Pepsi can that had apparently been drunk by the suspect.

A forensic technician swabbed the can and those swabs were sent off to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement for testing.

On April 30, 2021, MCSO was notified that a qualifying suspect match had been identified.

That match was identified as Campanile, who was not known to the victims.

A warrant was then issued for Campanile’s arrest.

On June 9, 2021, Campanile was located and arrested in front of a recycling center on West Highway 40.

During questioning, the suspect was all ears but did not say much.

Campanile was charged with Burglary of an Occupied Dwelling and Grand Theft.

He is being held on a $7,000 bond.