Ocala, Florida — The Ocala Police Department is asking for the public’s help with identifying a man who placed a hidden camera in a women’s bathroom.

Being the smart criminal he is, the man recorded himself setting up the camera.

According to authorities, the man in the video hid the camera in a flower pot inside a women’s bathroom at Circle K, located at 1986 SW 27 Ave.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW

The camera was put in place on Feb. 24 at approximately 9:30 p.m. and recorded until 5 a.m. the following day.

If you think you may have been a victim or can identify the man in the video, please call Detective Barth at 352-369-7000 and reference case #202200026105.