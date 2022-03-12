1 of 8

[Last updated on March 12, 2022, at 11:41 a.m.]

Ocala, Florida — Multiple businesses, vehicles, and homes in the vicinity of the 3900 block of SR 200 were damaged due to a tornado that touched down Saturday morning in Ocala.

Homes located in the El Dorado subdivision off Southwest 24th Avenue were also hit.

All lanes on SR 200 from SW 38 Ct. and SW 43 St. Rd. are closed.

Please choose an alternate route of travel.

According to the National Weather Service, there is a tornado watch in effect for NE Florida until 11 a.m.

Current weather conditions favor could produce tornadoes in the area.

Current conditions

The westbound exit lane of the Stone Creek Subdivision (SW 89th Court Road) is blocked by several fallen trees

The entrance to the El Dorado Subdivision (SW 24th Avenue Road) is completely blocked

In the Dunnellon area, there are reports of fallen trees blocking roadways and traffic light outages

According to FHP, the overturned tractor-trailers on I-75 at the SR 200 exit have been cleared and all lanes have been reopened.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

We will update you as more information comes in.