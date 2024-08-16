Ocala – HCA Florida Ocala Hospital, HCA Florida West Marion Hospital, and the Public Education Foundation of Marion County (PEFMC) announced today the launch of Thank a Teacher, a partnership to celebrate dedicated educators.

Each month, sponsor HCA Florida Healthcare, which operates HCA Florida Ocala Hospital and HCA Florida West Marion Hospital, will provide a winning teacher $250, highlighting the teacher on social media.

“We are truly appreciative of the partnership with HCA Florida Healthcare for providing this opportunity for parents, community members, and students to nominate and acknowledge educators who have a positive influence on student’s lives every day,” said Meghan Magamoll, executive director of the Public Education Foundation of Marion County. “Teachers deserve praise all year long, not just during the dedicated ‘Teacher Appreciation Week,’ and this is our chance as a community to come together and Thank A Teacher.”

Nominations start today, August 16, using the form on the Public Education Foundation of Marion County’s website. Throughout the 2024-2025 school year, students, families, and staff members are encouraged to share their stories about a particular teacher’s inspiring actions, supportive words, creative lessons, or just their overall positive impact. Teachers selected as a result of nominations from the public will receive a special email containing those heartfelt messages.

“We are thankful for the continued partnership with the Public Education Foundation of Marion County and look forward to helping students and parents recognize the impact teachers make on the students and our community,” stated Alan Keesee, CEO of HCA Florida Ocala Hospital.

Winners will be announced each month’s end during the school year. The teacher’s colleagues also will be treated to a meal as a thank you for their collective contributions toward our students’ success.

The only thing left to be answered by Marion County is, “Who are you going to nominate?” Go to the Thank a Teacher webpage to submit a nomination.