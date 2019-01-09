Marion County Fire Rescue has opened hiring for Firefighter Paramedics and Firefighter EMTs interested in joining our ranks. We are the second largest fire rescue department north of Orlando with more than 500 employees strong, with a $76.8 million budget and 25 career fire stations.

Our department’s full-time state certified firefighter/paramedics, firefighter/EMTs, EMTs and paramedics serve more than 350,000 citizens, cover 1,640 square miles and respond to an average of 220 emergencies a day.

MCFR provides an array of services to include ALS/BLS and Critical Care Transport, Fire Suppression, Technical Rescue, and Hazmat.

This position works 24 hours on-duty / 48 hours off-duty (24/48), after successful completion of orientation.

Firefighter Paramedic starting salary is $50,014 annually. Additional transport stipend of $5,997 for being assigned to a rescue. ($56,011)

Firefighter EMT starting salary is $32,983 annually. Additional transport stipend of $2,248 for being assigned to a rescue. ($35,231)

Marion County Fire Rescue has implemented a career educational ladder which ensures upward financial movement associated with required education.

Benefit Information:

MCBCC – Contributed benefits; Health Insurance, Life Insurance, Long-Term Disability, Florida Retirement, Sick Leave, Vacation Leave, Nine Paid Holidays, and Employee Assistance Program.

MCBCC – Optional benefits; Deferred Compensation Program, Dental, Vision and 125 Flexible Spending Account.

Additional Contractual Benefits:

Annual Firefighter Personal Day available as time off or 24 hours of “Buy Out”.

96 hours of Holiday pay converted to Annual Leave (4 Shifts) also available for “Buy Out” annually.

48 hours Incentive Pay converted to Annual Leave for non-use of sick leave annually.

120 hours maximum for “Buy Out.”

104 hours of accrued sick leave annually.

$1000.00 annually for tuition reimbursement.

County Information: On average, Marion County is about a two-hour drive from many of Florida’s major cities, Gainesville is 40 minutes north and Orlando is 75 minutes to the south, while Daytona Beach is about 90 minutes to the east. Tampa is about 75 minutes to the southwest. Jacksonville is roughly a two-hour drive northeast.

Please contact MCFR at 352-291-8000 for additional information.

